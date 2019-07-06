ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa animal Shelter located at 910 W. 42nd will be changing their hours and procedures to better serve the community and better manage the care of animals that have been picked up as strays, abandoned, and owner surrendered.

Beginning July 1, 2019 the shelter will be closed on Sundays and Mondays, however they will be open on the following days and times to serve the community:

Tuesday and Thursday 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday and Friday 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturdays will be open every other weekend 10:00 p.m. t0 2:00 p.m.

On Mondays the shelter will be bringing in a Veterinarian to spay or neuter animals that have been adopted, reclaimed, or rescued.

The shelter will also be changing the way they take in animals. Currently they accept animals brought in the front doors of the shelter as “Owner Surrender” or “Strays” at any time of day. This has caused the shelter to work late hours in order to make room and manage the continuous influx that seem to come during closing times. The Odessa Animal Shelter will change by taking in these surrenders and strays by appointment only to better manage the animals coming in a and to more efficiently serve their community.

Appointments can be scheduled bay calling the Odessa Animal Shelter at 432 368 3527 or by stopping by the shelter. You must advise the clerk that you are calling to make an appointment for an “Owner Surrender” or “Stray”. The shelter clerk will schedule a time for you to come to the shelter to drop of your animal.

Please be sure to have your Drivers License or ID card with you when you make your drop off.