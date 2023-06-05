Odessa Animal Services to celebrate National Adopt-A-Cat Month

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Animal Services will be celebrating National Adopt-A-Cat Month with a special deal.
Adoption fees will be $27 for the month and include spay/neuter, a microchip, medication and rabies shot. According to a Facebook post from the Odessa Police Department, large litters of kittens are born during the month of June and get dropped off at local animal shelters.
The Odessa Animal Shelter is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day. For more information about the shelter, people can click here.