Odessa Animal Services unveils new and improved shelter

The building will better the environment for both the animals and staff, with additional space and features that create a state-of-the-art facility.

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa took an important step forward Wednesday during a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new animal shelter on 42nd Street.

As shelter and field services will now be working under the same roof, the name of the new building is Odessa Animal Services.

The project has been in the works for two-to-three years but the idea for it goes back as far as seven years, and that is just one reason for the excitement around it’s completion.

“It’s a much better facility," said Kelley Hendricks, Shelter Manager for Odessa Animal Services. "It’s more state-of-the-art. It will help us and help the animals, they’ll have more room than what they had over there [at the old shelter]. It’s easier to clean. There [are] just so many benefits to it.”

Odessa Police Department Chief Michael Gerke also spoke about some of the exciting new features.

“Right in front, the welcoming atmosphere in the lobby and the play areas where people can come in and play with these animals and get to know animals before they adopt them and take them home, I think that’s just an amazing thing," said Gerke.

The new facility for Odessa Animal Services is ready to welcome dogs and cats into a much better living area.

With plenty of space and health-related rooms, the animals will be secure in a positive environment designed to be a shelter rather than a pound.

“We have a facility here that is state-of-the-art, that is user-friendly, that is – I think – it beautifies the community to a point and will actually… fulfill the mission for years to come," said Gerke.

As Odessa faces stray animal issues, it is on the community to better control the population by being more responsible with ownership and breeding.

It is also important to recognize the benefits in adopting a pet – and giving it a permanent home – instead of buying one.

“We have great dogs and cats here, and we always try to work with giving special discounts if we can to get them done," said Hendricks. "Plus, it includes their immunizations, testing for any diseases, we alter them before they leave, so, it’s all done with one cost, and you can find some great dogs.”

The shelter will be closed while the staff works to move the animals and materials into the new building.