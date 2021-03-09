The Odessa Animal Control Shelter offers free pet adoptions to U.S. veterans

The "Pets for Vets" program also provides veterans who want to adopt a pet with other things like vaccines and microchipping free of charge.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Animal Control Shelter is trying to help military veterans have a companion for life, and at no cost to them.

The "Pets for Vets" program also provides veterans who want to adopt a pet with other things like vaccines and microchipping free of charge.

Kelley Hendricks, Manager for the Odessa Animal Control Shelter, said the line of duty can take a toll on a person.

"There are veterans that have PTSD and maybe they need a little bit of support," said Hendricks. "We have many animals for them to choose from that will help them. It gives them something to focus on besides something that is going on."

Hendricks told NewsWest 9 that programs like these help a veteran navigate life after service.

She considers the program a two-way street-veterans get a companion and the animals get a forever home.

"From being in the shelter, then going home. People tell us how happy they are," said Hendricks. "They show us pictures. They show us all the happy things they are doing with them."

Dot Johnston, a Marine Corp Veteran, recently adopted a pet through the "Pets for Vets" program. She told NewsWest 9 her cat Dalilah has impacted her life in a positive way.

"She has become part of our family," said Johnston. "Our great-grandchildren cannot get enough of her."

Johnston said life after the military takes time to adjust to so, a companion like a pet goes a long way.

"When you get out, its like you lost your neighborhood," said Johnston. "You need something that is going to be tangible and going to be there that offers love, but also receives love."