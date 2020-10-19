Odessa Animal Control notified of distemper

The Odessa Animal Control was given notification over the weekend about some of the rescued dogs having distemper.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Animal Control was notified over the weekend about rescued dogs contracting the disease, distemper.

Five dogs tested positive for the disease, with one having to be euthanized as a result.

The animals who tested positive were immediately put in isolation and the other animals who were possibly exposed are being quarantined.

Since the notification proactive measures have been taken to prevent the spread of the disease.

The Odessa Animal Control also states how they are working with a local veterinarian because of the outbreak.