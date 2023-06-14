Odessa and Midland to partner in search for one veterinarian to serve both cities

The partnership will help the communities put together a competitive financial offer for the position. The cities will hire a recruiter to assist in the process.

ODESSA, Texas — The cities of Odessa and Midland are uniting in their pursuit to hire a licensed veterinarian for animal services in both communities. On Tuesday, the city council in Odessa voted unanimously to join Midland in getting a recruiter to search for someone to fill the position.

The decision really comes down to combining resources and creating an attractive offer for the job. With both communities facing the same issues when it comes to money and competition, working together has clear benefits.

“So if we’re able to combine in that same person, still provide the service, and be able to provide a more lucrative financial package without breaking the bank, and still give us room to be able to add more incentives to be able to retain, it’s just common sense," said Odessa Mayor Javier Joven.

Odessa animal services opened up an amazing new facility just a few months ago, and Midland is home to an equally impressive animal shelter.

One other shared trait they have, though, is no veterinarian. However, the goal to change that took a step forward on Tuesday.

“So this is both communities working together and solving issues that both of us are facing similarly, and so this is why we’ve come together with this ‘thinking out of the box’ to be able to address these issues that face us," said Mayor Joven "Because, once again, we have just now come online with our animal shelter, and it’s really important for us to be able to provide that service of a veterinarian.”

Councilwoman Denise Swanner helped push this idea for Odessa. After months of conversations, this first step gives the area a chance.

“Right now, from what we’re looking at, at minimum we have set aside…$100,000," said Mayor Joven. "Now, if we were to go out and try to recruit someone for that price, no one would bite. And so, this is why combining with Midland is going to help us to compete for a competitive wage scale, and so this was a no-brainer that we needed to do.”

A no-brainer that looks to be part of a growing trend.

“This is just one aspect of how we are working together as a community – and will continue to do this – where it best fits both communities to be able to eliminate the duplication and come together and find solutions for both communities and go forward," said Mayor Joven.