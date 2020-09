The hotel is located between Midland and Ector County on I-20. It will be open to the public and focused on retail travelers.

A new hotel is coming to the Permian Basin and it is looking rather odd.

It's part of the Armadillo Hotel Group that is based out of Austin.

The hotel is located between Midland and Ector County on I-20.

These strange-looking buildings are not a man camp like many have suspected.

It will be open to the public and focused on retail travelers.