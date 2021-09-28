OC EMS students practice airlifting patients

Loading an aircraft comes with serious risks and means EMS and EMT students need proper training.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa College EMT and EMS students had the opportunity to practice transferring and loading patients into helicopters Tuesday.

Students were able to use the AeroCare 5 helicopter that services the Odessa area.

"It's very diverse and it's ever changing. We do an incredible job of keeping our crews trained on the aviation and on the clinical side to make sure these patients that we have out here in West Texas have the best chance for a positive outcome," said Joe Morgan with AeroCare.

Loading an aircraft comes with serious risks and means EMS and EMT students need proper training.

"It's great to see people that want to help other people. That's they find their niche and what they're good at and that they enjoy and they can get out in the community and help them," said Edward Jones with OC Fire and EMS.