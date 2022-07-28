OC holds educational conversation on Supreme Court rulings

Thursday’s event was the first of a series of discussions.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa College started a series of educational conversations Thursday afternoon with a discussion of Roe v. Wade and Dobbs v. Jackson.

OC’s “Order in the Court?” series is meant to provide unbiased information to the public about the history of the Supreme Court and their recent rulings.

Janice Hicks, Associate Vice President for Institutional Effectiveness at the college, said the event was a success.

“It’s definitely a hot topic in our country, around the world and in our state,” Hicks said. “I think it went well. I think our faculty members did an amazing job sharing the facts, the history. I love that we included mental health, I love that we included that media literacy piece, because I think it’s important for folks to know where sources come from. So, I’m very proud of the event we were able to have today.”

The free event was held in the Zant Community Room on the second floor of the Saulsbury Campus Center.