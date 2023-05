The special week will start on May 6 and run until May 12.

ODESSA, Texas — Medical Center Health System and Odessa Mayor Javier Joven will recognize Nurses Week on Monday, May 8 during a special proclamation.

The ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. outside the MCH Main Admitting Entrance by the flagpoles.