MIDLAND, Texas — Midland City Council has voted 7-0 against the proposed zoning changes to the Nueva Vista Course.

This means there will be no more public talks of the housing development at the golf course for at least another six months.

If there is a difference in the engineering plans or designs for the zoning, it may be brought back up after the six month waiting period.