Nueva Vista Golf Course closing July 24th

Nueva Vista Golf Club has been in Midland for almost 24 years but will close in late July, according to an email sent to members.

The email, sent by Jon Crain, read:

"To our honored friends and members who have enjoyed Nueva Vista Golf Club in Midland for almost 24 years, we will be closing our doors Monday, July 24th at the end of the day.

We will not be charging member dues for July or member cart fees or range balls for the duration.

All merchandise is on sale to the public at 20% off and at 25% off for all members.

It has been our privilege serving you and all West Texas golfers since 1999. Our goal has always been to provide a friendly and fun place to play golf and to share our life-long love for the game.

We hope you enjoyed your time here, and wish you all the best."

