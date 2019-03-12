ODESSA, Texas — A major pipe failure is prompting a request for water conservation for Odessa citizens.

The city announced on December 3 that a major pipe failure took place at the upper plane pump station. This failure impacts the highlighted portion of the map.

Service is still available in the area, but the city is cautioning citizens that the system needs repairs and may worsen without prior notice.

Residents in the impacted area are asked to refrain from using water for anything other then essential uses, such as required household and business use.

Any pool-filling, irrigation or other non-critical uses should be turned off and not used until the repairs are completed.

The city says they intend to complete the repairs as quickly as possible and will provide updates as they become available.

Ector County Utility District Customers should not be impacted by this.