Odessa Police charge man in connection to fatal early-September motorcycle crash

Dondrell Simms, 35, has been charged with a second-degree felony for racing on a highway.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Police have charged 35-year-old Dondrell Simms in connection to a fatal motorcycle crash in North Odessa.

The crash occurred on the first day of September just after 5 p.m.

Police responded to the 9100 block of Rainbow Drive in reference to a motorcycle crash.

Thomas Simms, 36, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation revealed that Thomas Simms had been racing Dondrell Simms in a 30 MPH zone.

The investigation revealed Thomas had an average speed of 74 MPH, and Dondrell had an average speed of 60 MPH.