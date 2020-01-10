Odessa Police charge man in connection to fatal early-September motorcycle crash

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Police have charged 35-year-old Dondrell Simms in connection to a fatal motorcycle crash in North Odessa.
ORIGINAL STORY: Motorcycle crash leads to one death
The crash occurred on the first day of September just after 5 p.m.
Police responded to the 9100 block of Rainbow Drive in reference to a motorcycle crash.
Thomas Simms, 36, was pronounced dead on the scene.
The investigation revealed that Thomas Simms had been racing Dondrell Simms in a 30 MPH zone.
The investigation revealed Thomas had an average speed of 74 MPH, and Dondrell had an average speed of 60 MPH.
Dondrell turned himself in to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center Thursday morning and was charged accordingly.