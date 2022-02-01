Local nonprofits seeking volunteers

Places like the West Texas Food Bank and Family Promise are in need of help.

MIDLAND, Texas — Nonprofits often rely on steady streams of volunteers to assist with their missions.

This is no different for the nonprofits in the Permian Basin.

Family Promise of Midland, which assists homeless families, needs volunteers to help assemble furniture.

Five new duplexes are being constructed for the nonprofit's family transitional housing.

If you are interested in helping, you can go by 2908 W. Ohio Ave. any time from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on February 12 and 19.

Family Promise also accepts volunteers outside of these hours for other elements of its work. Anyone interested in volunteering can call 432-218-8231.

Another nonprofit that helps those in need is the West Texas Food Bank.

The food bank shut volunteer opportunities down as COVID-19 began to pop up in the area, but starting in February it is asking for help once again.

Volunteer opportunities with WTFB include warehouse sorting, drive-thru pantries and POWER Bag initiatives.

All volunteers are asked to wear a mask and practice proper hand sanitization while helping the food bank.

If you are interested in volunteering you can sign up to help out by going to the WTFB website.