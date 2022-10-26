Non-profit looking for women mentors for elementary school girls

The 'Young Ladies League' will provide mentorship and guidance to girls in Midland.

MIDLAND, Texas — During lunch once a week at Emerson Elementary School in Midland, you can find the Young Gentlemen's League meeting, which includes elementary schoolers learning from their mentors.

"Immediately, you could see just a difference in the boys, especially the first time they put on their suit and tie and their dress shoes, they just stood taller and their smiles and their confidence immediately just went up," said Khristin Reeves, the principal at Emerson Elementary.

The Young Gentlemen's League became so successful they wanted to expand.

"People kept saying, what about the girls? What about the girls? So we've answered that call and we're starting a program called Young Ladies League, first here at Emerson Elementary and we're going to launch in four other schools," said Karl Boroski with Rope Youth who helped found the program.

The program will be similar to the Young Gentleman's League.

"I think it's super important to have our young ladies mentored by successful ladies in our community, whether that be moms or people in the workplace, they need to see those successful ladies and they can just talk about things from the perspective of the female voice and speak truth and confidence into our young ladies and help guide them," said Reeves.

The main qualification to be a mentor is to show up once a week.

"Showing up is the number one thing, if you could just show up and you could commit just 30 minutes a week, you know, you could impact a kid for life," said Boroski.