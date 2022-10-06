Nonprofit working to end unnecessary deaths due to distracted driving

Allie's Way was started after Jamie White's daughter, Allie, was killed by a distracted driver. They want to keep that from happening to anyone else.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — It was just a few years ago that Jamie White's young daughter, Allie, was killed.

Allie was hit by someone who had been driving through a parking lot while also on their phone.

It was a preventable death, and White is on a mission to keep any more from happening.

In 2021 alone, 431 people were killed due to distracted driving, while nearly 3,000 more were seriously injured. This is the reason why Allie's Way, a nonprofit focused on ending distracted driving, is speaking out.

White, the founder of Allie's Way, wants people to put their phones down and watch the road so that no one experiences the loss she and her family have.

"Allie represents thousands and thousands of people that are killed daily by distracted driving," White said. "So what we wanted to do is build awareness, make people understand that this is human life. This is not just a number or a statistic, these are real people."

According to TxDOT, the number of distracted driving deaths have only continued to go up.

"Year after year, the numbers are increasing," White said. "Just last year alone we’ve seen a 17% increase in distracted driving fatalities across the state, and so it’s time to do something about it. We have to end this."

It's an issue that White wanted to especially focus on here in the Permian Basin because of all the oilfield traffic, as well as the many road work projects currently in progress.

"They are out there improving our roads trying to make it safer for us, and meanwhile, we’ve got people that are texting and driving or they’re on their cell phone and we’re losing people because of that," White said.

White said that there are incentives that are out there that can reward people for not touching their phones while they are behind the wheel, such as Safe to Save.

"Safe to Save, that is a phenomenal tool to be able to hold people accountable in a positive way," White said. "They can earn points for everything. Every mile they drive without touching their cell phone, and then they can use these points at local restaurants."