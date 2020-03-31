MIDLAND, Texas — Midland has no plans on issuing a shelter in place order in the immediate future.

Despite pressure from the public, Midland County Judge Terry Johnson says a shelter in place order would have little impact.

Instead, he says we need to change our mindset from "how to not catch the disease," to "how can I avoid spreading the disease"

Judge Johnson does say, however, that he anticipates an extension to Midland's disaster declaration until April 30.

Mayor Patrick Payton says meetings this week will determine any new regulations that could be implemented with an extension of the disaster declaration.

