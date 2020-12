As of 5 p.m., the fire was under control, though viewers as far as Midland were able to see smoke prior to that.

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas — Crews are on the scene of a explosion in Martin County.

According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, a saltwater disposal plant near SH 829 and County Road 2600 exploded sometime around 3:30 p.m.

No one was injured but an oil truck was destroyed.

As of 5 p.m., the fire was under control, though viewers as far as Midland were able to see smoke prior to that.