MIDLAND, Texas — A train collided with a passenger car just before 5 p.m. in Midland on Tuesday.

Midland police and fire crews responded to the railroad crossing at South G and Industrial in response to the crash.

The driver and passenger inside the vehicle noticed the train heading their way and the railroad crossing arms coming down. The two were able to get out of the car before the train collided with it.

No one was injured in the collision. The driver was cited for stopping on the train tracks.

