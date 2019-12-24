MIDLAND, Texas — Agenda item 24 of Monday morning's Commissioners Court meeting reads "Discuss and take action on Election Administrator's position and election personnel."

No action was taken, and only discussion.

This, for a very unique reason given what happened at the Elections Commission meeting Friday.

"Although there was a motion made ... to terminate the Elections Administrator there was no second, and without a second there was no vote, and so in effect, there was no action by the elections commission. Without that the Commissioners Court legally had absolutely no authority," Malm said.

In order for Commissioners Court to move forward with action, they would've needed a vote from 4 members of the Elections Commission.

This may leave you wondering why Commissioners Court even had this item on their agenda in the first place.

As it turns out, things could've gone differently in Friday's meeting and the County Commissioners wanted to be prepared.

"The Commissioners Court wanted to be ready just in case action was taken so they could discuss it today and wouldn't have to put it off for another 2 weeks," Malm said.

And this system is in place for a specific reason.

"It prevents any Commissioners Court from having undue or improper influence over the elections process," Malm said.

As for what's next ...

"Unless some new information comes to light, I don't see another meeting being needed," County Judge Johnson said.

And as long as there's no Elections Commission meeting, there's no vote, no action and Deborah Land stays in office as Elections Administrator.

