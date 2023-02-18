"Night at the Museum" in real life had fans excited at the Heritage Museum of Big Spring

Based on the beloved movie, actors from the local community portray characters and real-life figures in exhibits.

BIG SPRING, Texas — We've all probably seen the movie "Night At The Museum", right?

Have thought how cool it would be to experience exhibits in a museum... come to life?

Well the Heritage Museum of Big Spring thought so too. So much, they decided to have their own "Night At the Museum" event. It was filled with actors from across the community portraying characters and real life figures in exhibits.

The museum being packed with visitors shows just how popular the event is with the community.

“It was just… We tried it last year as a quick little side note of sorts here at the museum and it was such a popular event that everyone wanted more," said Tammy Schrecengost, Director of the museum. "So this year we decided to have more exhibits come alive.”

Actors from Forsan High and the local community portrayed characters or real-life figures that had to do with whatever exhibit they were at.

But the popularity of the event comes from more than just the entertainment factor.

To the local community, they’re just happy and excited to share the history of their city.

“It means a lot to us and the community. We’ve had a lot of great response of people wanting to come to this. And we are a non-profit organization and this is part of our mission is to teach about Big Spring’s local heritage and history.” Shrecengost continued.