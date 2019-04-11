TEXAS, USA — NewsWest 9 and the Salvation Army are teaming up once again for the annual toy drive.

Starting on November 8, red barrels will start popping up at locations across West Texas.

Shoppers can easily pick up an extra toy and donate them by placing them in the barrels outside of shops. All of the toys collected will be distributed to local families.

The Salvation Army says there are still a few slots open for families to receive the toys. To apply, you can visit or call your local Salvation Army.

