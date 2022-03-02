NewsWest 9 working to get election results

While a majority of West Texas counties have gotten back to us, a few still have not turned over their results.

TEXAS, USA — NewsWest 9 is working to bring you the latest election results as part of our March 2022 coverage.

Several of our counties have submitted their election results and can be found on our website along with several state races.

However, there are a few counties that have not released their results to us online or via email.

If you are looking for results for Martin County, Scurry County, Brewster County and Ward County, or for the republican side of the Culberson ballot, we are working to obtain them.