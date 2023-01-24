Newly renovated building in Downtown Odessa to give city employees more space that will benefit them and Odessans

Community Development and Code Enforcement will occupy the first floor with the Fire Marshal's Division set to work on the second floor.

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday afternoon to showcase a newly renovated building in Downtown Odessa.

The building will now be home to Community Development and Code Enforcement, as well as the Fire Marshal’s Division.

It’s very exciting for both city departments to have the increased space, and it certainly doesn’t look like a building that was initially built back in 1946.

The new-look building will benefit both city employees and Odessans.

Community Development and Code Enforcement is moving over from Municipal Plaza to the first floor, and the added space will be welcomed relief for everyone involved.

“We have some privacy now, so when the citizens come in we’ll be able to meet with them privately, instead of...where we have some people that are two or three to an office, now we’ve got people who will have their own office and they can meet privately and discuss concerns citizens have," said Merita Sandoval, Director of Community Development and Code Enforcement.

The Fire Marshal’s Division will occupy the second floor, a move from Central Fire Station that will provide them a more comfortable work environment.

“Well it’s a good thing for our Fire Marshal’s Division," said Jason Cotton, Interim Fire Chief for Odessa Fire Rescue. "They got to a point where, at Central Fire Station, they were a little cramped, so having this space up here, more area, more room for them to operate and do their business is a big deal.”

The renovations on the 10,500 square foot, two story building began in September of 2021 after the city purchased it in 2016.

Both departments like what they see inside.

“Well it’s very great to be able to show off the new building, and everything that’s been accomplished with renovating this building," said Sandoval.

“I like the front conference room with the big windows," said Cotton. "Just so it’s somewhere you can look out, hold the ribbon cutting like we did this afternoon and a little fellowship area. It’s really neat.”

Odessa Mayor Javier Joven and several other city council members were in attendance to show their support and excitement for the completion of this project.