Newly-elected Odessa council members are ready to improve the city

Last night, a new mayor, and two city council members were elected.



All three Odessans can't wait to get started.



"I just want to be a voice for all," Swanner said.



Denise Swanner, Javier Joven and Mark Matta say first thing is first.



"Getting used to everything, getting acclimated to the way the meetings are run, getting to talk to all the current council members," Matta said.



All three candidates have specific focuses of improvement for Odessa.



Mayor-elect, Javier Joven wants to focus first on property relief, Denise Swanner wants to go through the budget and make sure there's no unnecessary spending and Mark Matta wants to bring more development to district one.



All three want to bring new perspective and fresh ideas.



"I'm younger. I have a bit more vibrant ideas I think," Matta said.