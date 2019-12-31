TEXAS, USA — Offices across the Permian Basin will be closing in observance of New Year's Day.

Emergency services will service as normal during the holiday.

Midland County

City of Midland offices will be closed December 31, 2019 and January 1, 2020. Trash pick-up will continue as scheduled

Ector County

City of Odessa offices will be closed at 3 p.m. on December 31 and all January 1. These closures include the animal shelter.

Howard County

City of Big Spring offices, including sanitation and the landfill, will be closed January 1.

