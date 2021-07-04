New valet service in Midland to solve growing problem within downtown community

Valet Midland will be available for restaurants including Pi Social, Cancun Grill, Opal's Table, Second Story and more.

MIDLAND, Texas — Downtown Midland has started a new valet service for people going to restaurants in the area.

Valet Midland will be available for restaurants including Pi Social, Cancun Grill, Opal's Table, Second Story and many more.

This will help solve an problem in the downtown community as many residents typically avoid this area due to lack of parking.

The Midland City Council recently voted and approved the proposal for this valet parking service. The service will not only help restaurants, but also increase revenues for local businesses.