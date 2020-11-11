United Supermarkets opening in Pecos on Wednesday

PECOS, Texas — The newest United Supermarkets will open its doors on Wednesday in Pecos.
Located at 2783 South Cedar Street, the 44,000 square foot stoor includes a pharmacy with a drive-thru, a full-service bakery, a sushi bar, a full-service deli, and a meat market with an in-house butcher.
“We have all watched as this store went from being a concept to becoming reality,” said Sergio Aguilln, the new store's director. “It has been really fantastic to welcome everyone in to see this store. We are really proud of it and think the community of Pecos will be served well by it.”
In addition to the main grocery store, the United Express convenience store and 12 fueling stations will also open on Wednesday.