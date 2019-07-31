MIDLAND, Texas — It's no secret the legal marijuana business is booming in several states across the country.

Though in Texas recreational marijuana remains illegal, prosecutors like District Attorney Laura Nodolf are dealing with complications following the passing of House Bill 1325 back on June 10.

"We're following the law that has been given to us," said Nodolf.

When H.B. 1325 was passed, marijuana in plant form with THC levels of less than .03 was officially categorized by the state as "hemp," and was legalized to possess, use and purchase.

However, hemp is often indistinguishable from high level THC marijuana.

This development from the legislature complicates things for officers who find people in possession of marijuana and the prosecutors in charged of trying those cases.

"They gave the local prosecuting authorities no clear way to handle these cases," said Nodolf.

This is why Nodolf is asking her law enforcement community to make adjustments.

"I have urged our local law enforcement to not arrest individuals for low level marijuana, instead I've asked that they issue summons," said Nodolf.

This development doesn't give a free pass for people interested in using, purchasing or selling marijuana, according to Nodolf, even for those low level misdemeanor cases.

"That's why it's important for defendants to know that if they do get arrested or summoned, that we are going to work with them to really make sure that we have the right outcome for the right defendant," said Nodolf.

Another result, some of those marijuana cases be put on hold for up to 6 months, a timeline that coincides with local DPS offices upgrading their technology to accommodate quantitative THC testing.

"I don't anticipate any of us trying any of those cases until we can get caught up with a laboratory and we can get testing," said Nodolf.

While this new law may cause a gray area for prosecutors, Nodolf is committed to upholding the law in Midland County.