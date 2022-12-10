New technology being used to trap feral hogs

Remote triggered traps, night vision and infrared technology helping capture large hoards of hogs.

MIDLAND, Texas — Catching and controlling feral hogs isn't easy.

The Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Department hopes a new type of trap will do the trick.

Remote triggered traps have become the latest trend in hog wrangling, and they can be operated with a tap of your smartphone.

Taylor County extension agent Steve Estes talked about remote triggered traps that can be used from home while a phone notification can update you on what's biting.

"They use a camera technology to be able to, with the motion detector system be able to turn the system on when there's movement in the trap," Estes said. "That sends a signal to the person operating the trap remotely, usually by the cell phone. They can see what the camera is seeing in the trap and then they can basically push a button and tell the trap to shut the gate"

Sometimes, racoons and deer can accidentally set the trap off and scare away hogs.

This is why many hunters and trappers have begun using night vision and infrared vision to track the hogs movement.

"Those technologies are on the market so people can see and find feral hogs, or they can see them in the dark so they don’t have to use a visible light which could spook the feral pigs," Estes said.

But how do you get the hogs in the traps? The best way is to train them and make them comfortable eating near the traps.