Human remains found during search for Vanessa Guillen near Leon River

The Army CID said additional information led them back to the area of a search for Vanessa Guillen that was conducted on June 22.

LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY, Texas — Editor's Note: The attached video is from when a rally was held outside Fort Hood calling for answers about Vanessa Guillen's disappearance.

The Army Criminal Investigation Division confirmed Tuesday human remains were found in an area near the Leon River, where a search for Vanessa Guillen was conducted on June 22.

The Army CID issued the following statement:

Due to extensive investigative work conducted by Special Agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command, agents have returned to an area of interest close to the Leon River, Bell County, Texas for more investigative work in the search for PFC Vanessa Guillen. After receiving additional information, agents have discovered what has been described as partial human remains after analysis from a forensic anthropologist. Army CID agents are currently on scene with the Texas Rangers, the FBI and Bell County Sheriff's Department. No confirmation as to the identity of the remains has been made at this point and we ask for the media and public's understanding that the identification process can take time.

Due to the ongoing criminal investigation, no further information will be released at this time.

The search is near Little River Academy at 436 Leon River Bridge. It's the same area authorities were searching on June 22.

Tim Miller with Texas Equusearch, which led several searches based on tips for Guillen, said "The search is over, pending positive identification."

Guillen was last seen around 11:30 a.m. on April 22 in the parking lot of her regimental engineer squadron headquarters on Fort Hood.

Her car keys, room key, identification card and wallet were found in the armory room where she was working earlier in the day.

Army CID confirmed in a meeting with Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia on June 23 foul play was suspected in Guillen's disapperance.

Garcia said Guillen had reported to her friends and family that a sergeant once came into her shower while she was naked.

The 3rd Cavalry Regiment commander, Col. Ralph Overland, appointed a team to conduct an investigation into the sexual harassment claim on June 18.

Garcia said she was told they didn't start a sexual harassment investigation earlier because harassment was not considered criminal.

Garcia said as of Tuesday afternoon she had not heard any additional information about the remains that were found.

"We have not heard from them (family) or Army. We heard thru media of the search," said Garcia.

Guillen's family held protests outside Fort Hood on Fridays for several weeks in a row calling for more answers in the case.

CID is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for credible information leading to the whereabouts of Vanessa Guillen.

The League of United Latin Citizens of American announced Tuesday it was adding $25,000 to the reward. Rapper Baby Bash also said he would offer $5,000.

The family attorney, Natalie Kahwam, said Fort Hood never told the family when Guillen disappeared. They called Fort Hood to tell them they had not heard from her.

Kahwam also questioned why there had not been a 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. check to make sure soldiers were accounted for.

This story is developing and will be updated as we know more.

