New financial aid requirement for Texas high school graduates

Texas has adopted a new rule that requires high school seniors to fill out a FAFSA, TASFA or opt out waiver in order to graduate high school.

MIDLAND, Texas — It's the beginning of May, which means for high school seniors, graduation is at top of mind. However, thanks to the 2019 Texas State Legislature, the Texas Education Agency has adopted a new requirement for seniors in order to graduate.

Seniors are required to do one of three things in order to graduate: fill out a Free Application for Federal Student Aid form, fill out a Texas Application for State Financial Aid form or sign a waiver opting out of filling out either of the two.

In order to fill out the opt out waiver, you must be 18 or older, or have a parent or guardian fill out the waiver for you.

The goal of FAFSA and TASFA are to get students any financial aid they qualify for when they go off to college. However, it can be a tedious process.

"Literally, it’s tax paperwork, and let’s be honest, tax paperwork doesn’t make any of us happy," Vanessa Wimberley, Legacy High School's college and career readiness coordinator said. "But once you fill it out once, you kind of get into a flow for what it’s going to be like, and it gives all students an option to get a secondary education."

So far, Legacy High has had about 88% of its seniors fill out one of those three forms. This includes Fabiana Romero, a senior who gives credit to FAFSA Nights, an event put on by LHS to help students fill out those forms, for helping her through the process.

"I definitely went to the FAFSA Nights, which they had a lot of them, and [Mrs. Wimberley] helped me," Romero said. "She walked me through it. I brought my mom once, I think maybe twice probably, and she did all of the stuff. She filled it out as well, and I filled them out on my own, but I needed help."

Senior year, especially the spring semester, is typically a time that seniors focus on next steps. Schools like Legacy High are trying to make their last year as easy as possible.

"We just try to make sure that parents feel supported in this because it can be frustrating," Wimberley said. "There’s a lot to do in your senior year, and to add this just kind of threw some people for a loop, because it is brand new."