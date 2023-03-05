New renovations unveiled at Odessa Meteor Crater Museum

"We want to shout it from the rooftop, and Ector County for all of our citizens, but also statewide, nationwide, and also internationally," said Ector County Judge Dustin Fawcett. "That we have this wonderful facility here in Ector County and its free to come get education and we got some good folks here that can help educate everybody and what the crater is, what happened 63 thousand years ago and what steps have been taken to go in and dig the meteorites they've found."