New renovations coming to the Ector County Library

The Ector County Library will be ushering in new furniture, pods and even new book areas.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Library has been housed in their building since the '60s, and is in need of some changes that will be coming soon.

"We're calling it the 2022-23 renovation," said Howard Marks, Library Director. "We hope to eventually move to a new building."

However, until then, they will be using some of their $1.7 million fiscal budget to make these changes.

"We are just going to try to fix up this building as much as possible, and work with what we have," said Marks.

A big piece of this facelift will be new furniture.

"We are getting new furniture next week with some grant funds, which is really exciting," said Marks.

Their aim is to ensure the areas are comfortable for community members.

"We're getting a few pods," said Marks. "We're getting new chairs, new tables, almost everything will be movable and on wheels, and we really want the patrons to be able to move around at their leisure and comfort levels because it's really their library."

The children's area upstairs will also have some new improvements, along with community spaces and even changes to the courtyard outside.

"We want to have more community events, and bring in more exhibits, which we'll start doing pretty soon in the fall," said Marks. "And we just want the community to feel a part of this and that this is their library, and this is their community center, and their place to belong and thrive."

The Library will be having a soft grand opening September 16.