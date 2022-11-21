New regulations coming for developers in Ector County

"We're trying to get all county roads paved to where they meet the state regulations so its easier for us to maintain."

Example video title will go here for this video

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — New developers will have to adhere to a new set of rules for the first time since 2014.

Monday at the Ector County Commissioners, the Planning and Development team handed down the proposal for new regulations that will apply to any form of construction going forward, including homes and businesses.

"Anything that's pre-existing before this there's really not anything you need to do but anything that's going from January first and forward," said Eddie Landrum, the Director of Planning and Development for Ector County.

The regulations come from the state level.

"There's been several mandates and regulations passed since 2014 so we're just going to incorporate those and get them up to date," said Landrum.

The goal is also to improve the county.

"Make the citizens life a little bit easier and make their neighborhoods look a little better," said Landrum.

This includes preventing flooding and improving roads.

"We're trying to get all county roads paved to where they meet the state regulations so its easier for us to maintain," Landrum said. "We're also trying just to protect from flooding around neighborhoods, you know, someone comes in and it blocks the flow of water to someone else's property so we're just trying to protect each and every citizen."

The county want to get the message out to anyone that is looking to build within the county.

"Anybody that's got any new construction going on they'll need these regulations and understand what they're doing," said Landrum.