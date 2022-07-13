New recycling stations coming to Midland next year

Next year the City of Midland will be seeing two new Citizen's Collection Stations due to the growth of the city. One in the Southwest and one in the Northeast.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Citizen's Collection Station in Midland will soon be replaced after =the Midland City Council approved two new locations to be built.

One will be on the Southwest side and other on the northeast side of Midland.

"We’re currently in the design phase for the southwest side site and they’re gonna be similar sites," said Jeffrey Ahrlett, Director of Solid Waste. "So once we complete this we’ll go up for bid hopefully in the next couple months we can get that finish and construction should take roughly around a year."

According to Ahrlett, these new stations are being built due to the growth of the City.

"So we’ve been planning this for a few years now," Ahrlett said. "It’s just the growth of the city. We’ve grown substantially and a lot of our growth, and with that growth it’s really demanding that we need the two sites."

He believes the current location of the Collection Station is not in a good place for the City.

"Right in the middle of town is not the best location right now we’ve grown around it," Ahrlett said. "Their restaurants around it. So we’ve got to get it further out of town."

The hope is that with these two new locations more residents will be able to have access.