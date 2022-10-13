New neighborhood development approved by Midland City Council

Mockingbird Ridge is a new neighborhood being built on the northeast of Midland. The southern section will have 924 homes ranging in different sizes and styles.

MIDLAND, Texas — Soon, at the intersection of Mockingbird Drive and Fairgrounds Road there will be a new neighborhood called Mockingbird Ridge

Betenbough Homes received zoning approval from the city for the southern section of the neighborhood that will be 317 acres.

"Council was pleased with what they’re bringing to us," said Charles Harrington, Director of Development Services. "Instead of standard cookie cutter, and this will offer some more ranges they can offer to people buying homes."

There will be 924 homes built there, all ranging in different sizes and styles. Some townhomes, cottage homes, core and reserves.

"This particular one, we've worked with them, we’ve tried to get where we can do it as a planned development, so it becomes a community, so you have different styles of homes, different sizes, different aspects, that make a community," said Harrington.

Homes aren't the only thing set to be built here. Their proposal also includes bringing trails and more.

"They are also including a portion that would be a local retail," said Harrington. "When you develop this many lots, you need to have some sort of localized retail, maybe people need to go to cleaners or something of that nature."