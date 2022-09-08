New Midland water line will provide additional water source to developing area of town

Midland Utilities will be installing a new water line in the Quail Ridge Subdivision, since there's only one water source serving the whole area.

MIDLAND, Texas — In the next coming months, Midland Utilities will be installing a new water line in the Quail Ridge Subdivision.

"That area of town has been developing rather quickly and we realized there’s only one water service serving that whole area," said Carl Craigo, Utilities Director.

This line will provide an additional water source and backup in case of a main break.

"So if that water service were to break for any reason that area would run out of water so this is taking new water service out into that entire area," said Craigo.

And why this area of Midland? Craigo said it's due to the development's continued growth.

"It’s really important, there’s 600 houses being built there and there’s a lot of businesses out in that area," Craigo said. "With one water main break all of that area would go out of water and it wouldn’t look well for the City of Midland so catching it early and bringing in a water service out there is great for the citizens in that area and the city,"

Water main breaks are much more frequent in the summer, so crews say now is the best time to get this line in place.

"Very important especially in times like this when it’s this hot we get a lot of water main breaks so we got to get in front of this one," Craigo said.