MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland has begun work to build a new animal shelter, one that will have the capacity to hold significantly more animals than the current shelter.

This new animal shelter will have a building size of 18,400 square feet. This will be more than twice the size of the current shelter.

The majority of the extra space will be dedicated to building more kennels.

"We want to be a no kill zone for animals and how we're having technology here so we can have an adoption facility which says more about our humane city," said Midland Mayor Patrick Payton.

This shelter will not only be a place to hold animals, it will also contain a spay and neuter clinic.

Building this new shelter will cost $8.9 million and will take about one year. City officials hope to have the shelter open in the spring of next year.

