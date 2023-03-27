New Mexico State Police investigates officer-involved shooting in Hobbs

No officers were shot in the incident, but one officer was treated for minor injuries.

HOBBS, N.M. — The New Mexico State Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting on March 25 near the intersection of East Alameda and North Marland in Hobbs.

No officers were shot during the incident, but one officer was treated for some minor injuries. The suspect was transported to Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital for treatment. After being treated, the suspect was released into NMSP custody.

After looking into the incident, NMSP officers learned that around 1:45 p.m. on March 25, Hobbs Police officers responded to calls about a fight involving multiple people. When the officers arrived, one suspect fled on foot, while the other suspect fled by vehicle. The suspect in the vehicle, later identified as 17-year-old Christian Rojas of Hobbs, was driving a 2015 Dodge Charger when he was found by an officer. Rojas proceeded to drive closer to the unit car and eventually crashed into a parked car in the process.

Rojas would again accelerate towards the officer who got out of his unit car. This led to the officer using his department issued sidearm and striking Rojas who stopped and exited the vehicle. Rojas was taken into custody, but then tried to flee the scene while in handcuffs. This led to a foot pursuit where a Hobbs Officer was minorly injured. Rojas was eventually taken into custody again, taken to Covenant Health Hospital in Hobbs and transferred to the NMSP.

Rojas was booked into the Lea County Detention Center on previous charges from prior incidents, which included, probation violation, shooting at a motor vehicle, unlawful carrying of a handgun by a person under the age of 19, and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer. More charges will be filed upon a further investigation by the NMSP Investigations Bureau.

The Hobbs Police Officers involved in the incident will not be identified by New Mexico State Police Department. If anyone has any questions about the investigation, people can contact NMSP at 505-709-5200.