New Mexico State Police will start DWI checkpoints across all counties in December

They will perform sobriety tests, and check everyone's driver's license, registration and insurance.

NEW MEXICO, USA — New Mexico State Police will be starting sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols in all New Mexico counties for the whole month of December.

They will also be conducting registration, insurance and driver's license checkpoints.

The state police says that the reason for these checkpoints is to reduce alcohol related fatalities across the state. They are going to be awareness of this initiative through advertising and garnering media attention.

They want to change the communities by stopping as many drinking and driving incidents as possible.