New Mexico man sentenced to 25 years in jail on Meth and Firearm charges

38-year-old Jarod Richard Melancon was arrested back in May of 2021 after the DEA found a little over 1,000 grams of crystal methamphetamine.

KERMIT, Texas — 38-year-old Jarod Melancon of New Mexico has been sentenced to 25 years in jail on meth and firearm charges.

Back in May of 2021, Melancon was arrested after the DEA executed a federal search warrant at a hotel room in Kermit. The DEA seized a little over a 1,000 grams of crystal methamphetamine from both a nightstand and minifridge. The agents also found a 9mm pistol.

“Methamphetamine is a highly addictive, destructive and dangerous drug,” said U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff. “Our office is proud to work with our partners at DEA in order to hold traffickers accountable and we resolve to rid our communities of this poison.”

In July of 2021, Melancon pled guilty to one count of Possessing a Firearm, one count Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, and one count of Importation of Methamphetamine.