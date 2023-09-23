New market officially comes to Downtown Odessa

The ODTX Downtown Market made its debut Saturday morning with local growers, bakers, artisans and makers.

ODESSA, Texas — Business and the Permian Basin go hand-in-hand, so it was no surprise that another market would come to Odessa.

“So, there’s a number of markets all over the city," said Lisa Butler, Director of Business Development at Eofficial Enterprises. "Parks Legado has an amazing one, Midland has an amazing Farmers Market and we just really wanted to bring one to downtown Odessa. We just figured it's really time to celebrate the development that’s happening downtown and wanted to bring the party to the people.”

The market was held on N. Jackson Avenue between 3rd and 5th Avenue, and on 4th Avenue from Texas Avenue to Jackson Avenue. The ODTX Downtown Market is a family and pet-friendly gathering of local growers, bakers, artisans and makers.

It was no coincidence that the market was placed in front of the Odessa Marriott either. It gives visitors to Odessa a chance to see what local businesses in the city have to offer.

The vendors who came out to the market were also happy to take part in helping to breathe even more life downtown.

“Right now, it’s just big," said Malory McCellan, owner of Unhinged Arts. "There’s just so much space for people to walk, there’s a lot to look at, there’s also local businesses around like Homemade Wines. You know, you can go eat thereafter, so it’s really cool. It’s really cool to just be a part of the community that I grew up in.”