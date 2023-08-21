New leadership at the Odessa Salvation Army looks to make an impact

New Corps Officer Justin Vincent says they want to get everything back up and running.

Example video title will go here for this video

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Salvation Army’s new Corps Officer, Justin Vincent, always intended to hit the ground running when he arrived to his new post.

“So my priority coming here is to help to address the homelessness problem, but not just the homelessness problem but also the resourceless people as well,” said Vincent.

The first thing on the agenda is to get the shelter up and running fully again.

Currently they do things like serve food and provide showers out of it but Vincent wants to be able to provide more for the community.

“When we got here, we saw the need for the shelter. The shelter, the Red Shield Lodge, had been open three years ago and needed to close because of renovations to revitalize a lot of the facility over there and that is our goal, is to get it open again,” Vincent said.

Vincent says that serving the community however they can be not only part of his core beliefs but also the Salvation Army’s as a whole.