New I-20 project will take 30 months to complete

MIDLAND, Texas — A new project with a bid of approximately $36.3 millions dollars is scheduled to start the week of July 5 at the intersection of I-20 and Midkiff Road.

The project will reconfigure the intersection, demolish the existing overpass and a new one will be built over Midkiff Road. On and off ramps will also be reconfigured to improve safety and traffic flow.

Service road improvements and drainage improvements will be made as well.

The construction will stretch from FM 1788 to 0.25 miles east of Midkiff Road.