New hospital in Pecos set to open up bearing new name and increased technology

The 140,000 square foot facility will provide increased health care to Reeves County and surrounding areas in West Texas.

PECOS, Texas — A new hospital in the City of Pecos officially opened on Wednesday.

Reeves Regional Health is the name of a new state-of-the-art 140,000 square foot facility, and it appears to be set to provide outstanding health care to Pecos, Reeves County and surrounding areas in West Texas.

A health care haven in West Texas, Reeves Regional Health is a 25-bed critical access hospital, along with five observation rooms.

The project started in 2016, with construction starting in 2018-2019. Through the COVID-19 pandemic and all, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 will go down as a memorable day for Pecos.

“The community has watched it, they’ve waited for this moment for a very long time as well," said Brenda McKinney, CEO of Reeves Regional Health. "They’ve seen the construction from day one, watched the building erect and watched everything happening around it and inside it. So not only is our team – the Reeves Regional Health Team – excited, but our community was very excited and waited for this moment for a very long time.”

The hospital has added expansions from its current facility, with larger footprints in certain areas to better serve the community's needs.

“We’re adding some new services like cardiac rehab, hyperbaric chamber and we now have an in-house MRI machine," said McKinney. "Currently, for the last several years, we’ve had a truck that would be here once a week for so many hours, so now that we have an in-house MRI machine our patients can receive that diagnostic test any day that they need to.”

The hospital also recognizes the significance of its ability to serve surrounding areas of West Texas in addition to Pecos and Reeves County.

“You know, this hospital is very important, not only to the community of Pecos, Texas, but the surrounding area," said McKinney. "We have lots of neighbors in this whole area. From all the way from Presidio, to Van Horn, down to Orla, across even to the Pecos County and Ward County lines, that come to our facility.”