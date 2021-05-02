New heart procedure at Medical Center Hospital

Medical Center has introduced new heart procedures that are much less invasive and could have you recovering much sooner.

ODESSA, Texas — Doctors at Medical Center Hospital are utilizing new technology to help reduce the risk of stroke. The WATCHMAN is an implant procedure that's minimally invasive and means that you could be back home recovering in about 24 hours after the procedure.

"What this device does is it's implanted inside the heart, and once it heals, it prevents about 90% of those blood clots from forming and so they don’t have a stroke or not nearly at as high of a rate. It’s been quite effective for the patients who really needed it," Dr. Adam Farber, a cardiologist at MCH said.

It's target could be those patients who are on blood thinners due to risk of stroke or other reasons.

"So most patients who it's appropriate for tend to be older, have had bleeding problems, either bleeding in the brain or bleeding in the G.I. tract are common or kind of the most common things. But there are a number of other indications, and some people are just very frail," Dr. Farber said.

Heart surgery is a big deal and doesn't come without risks. That's why it's not always viable for the frail and very sick. However, the way that doctors insert this implant means that it is a safer method for those patients that qualify.

"We use a small device that we're able to place by going in through a small incision down in the leg, in the groin and we take our tools and we're able to deploy it within the heart," Dr. Farber said.