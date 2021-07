Fire Station 5 was built in order to reduce response times for homes in the area to less than five minutes.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Fire Department will be opening its newest fire station today.

The station was built to reduce response times for homes in the area to leass than five minutes.

Fire Station 5 is off Briarwood and near Holiday Hill Rd. They will be hosting an open house where you can take a look inside.