x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

New exhibit at Ellen Noel Art Museum celebrates the moon landing

The temporary exhibit is on loan from the Smithsonian Institute.
Credit: Ellen Noel Art Museum

ODESSA, Texas — The Ellen Noel Art Museum has a temporary traveling exhibit available from the Smithsonian Institute.

"Destination Moon: A Celebration of JFK and the Apollo 11 Moon Landing" opened March 16 and will be open until April 13.

The exhibit also comes with historic items from the Presidential Archives'.

A free closing reception will be held at 5:30 p.m. on April 13, featuring a variety of activities including a special viewing of the PBS video "8 Days: To the Moon and the Back".

Admission is free during the museum's hours. The museum is currently located in the Presidential Archives at UTPB.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Midland County Commissioner's Court votes to accept portion of drug settlement

Before You Leave, Check This Out