New exhibit at Ellen Noel Art Museum celebrates the moon landing

ODESSA, Texas — The Ellen Noel Art Museum has a temporary traveling exhibit available from the Smithsonian Institute.

"Destination Moon: A Celebration of JFK and the Apollo 11 Moon Landing" opened March 16 and will be open until April 13.

The exhibit also comes with historic items from the Presidential Archives'.

A free closing reception will be held at 5:30 p.m. on April 13, featuring a variety of activities including a special viewing of the PBS video "8 Days: To the Moon and the Back".